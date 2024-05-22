Chiho Environmental Group Faces Restructuring Delay

Chiho Environmental Group Limited (HK:0976) has released an update.

Chiho Environmental Group Limited has informed shareholders that the restructuring of its controlling shareholders has been delayed, requiring an extension approved by the court until 21 August 2024. The company also noted the cancellation of an investor’s qualification due to non-fulfillment of payment obligations, which will lead to seeking new restructuring agreements with other investors. Despite the uncertainties of the restructuring process, the company’s operations remain stable and unaffected.

