Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining To Acquire Golden Star Resources - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS, GSC.TO) and Chifeng Jilong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. have entered into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which Chifeng has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Star. The Golden Star shareholders will receive total consideration, payable in cash, of $3.91 per Golden Star share, which equates to approximately $470 million.

The Board of Golden Star has unanimously approved the deal and recommended that Golden Star shareholders vote in favour of the transaction.

