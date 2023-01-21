Chiesi Ventures, Inc. Cuts Stake in Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA)

Fintel reports that Chiesi Ventures, Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,218,803 shares of Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA). This represents 3.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 12, 2021 they reported 1,625,071 shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP holds 4,112,870 shares representing 11.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 3,039,892 shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds 2,312,318 shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312,159 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,451,201 shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,276,619 shares, representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 57.28% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management LP holds 1,015,757 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,008,814 shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AURA by 14.28% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aura Biosciences Inc. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 9.15%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Aura Biosciences Inc is 0.2719%, an increase of 39.6073%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 16,542,712 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

