News & Insights

Markets
PLX

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, Protalix Say ELFABRIO Approved By FDA For Fabry Disease

May 10, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of the Chiesi Group and Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ELFABRIO (pegunigalsidase alfa-iwxj) for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease.

Fabry disease is a genetic disorder caused by deficiency of the enzyme alpha-galactosidase-A, resulting in abnormal deposits of fats throughout a person's body.

ELFABRIO is a PEGylated enzyme replacement therapy (ERT). It is a recombinant human a-Galactosidase-A enzyme expressed in plant-cell culture that is designed to provide a long half-life, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.