Chiesi Farmaceutici To Buy Amryt Pharma For Up To US$1.48 Bln

(RTTNews) - Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A agreed to buy Amryt Pharma Plc (AMYT) for total transaction value of up to US$1.48 billion.

As per the terms of the deal, Chiesi will purchase all outstanding shares of Amryt for a purchase price per American Depositary Share of Amryt, which each represent 5 Amryt ordinary shares, of US$14.50 in cash, plus Contingent Value Rights of up to US$2.50 per ADS payable if certain milestones related to Amryt's product Filsuvez are achieved.

The total Transaction value implied by the Transaction at close is approximately US$1.25 billion in upfront consideration, representing a 107% premium based on Amryt ADS' closing price of US$7.00 on January 6, 2023, plus CVRs representing an additional approximately US$225 million of potential consideration.

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of the first half of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of all closing conditions.

