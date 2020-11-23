Chief Transformation & People Officer Tracy Skeans Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Some Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Transformation & People Officer, Tracy Skeans, recently sold a substantial US$504k worth of stock at a price of US$105 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 47%, which is notable but not too bad.

Yum! Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Part-time Advisor & Non-Independent Director, Greg Creed, sold US$9.2m worth of shares at a price of US$105 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$105. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Yum! Brands insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:YUM Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership of Yum! Brands

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Yum! Brands insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$52m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Yum! Brands Tell Us?

An insider sold Yum! Brands shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Yum! Brands (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

