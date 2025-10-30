Chief Technology Officer Sells 20,000 Fastly Shares for $165K

Key Points

Chief Technology Officer Artur Bergman sold 20,000 Fastly shares on October 20, 2025, as disclosed in SEC filings.

Bergman still retains 3.38 million Fastly shares, or 2.29% of total company shares.

Fastly remains a high-growth edge cloud company with a new CEO and strong demand for its services.

On October 20, 2025, Chief Technology Officer Artur Bergman executed an open-market sale of 20,000 shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY); see the SEC Form 4 filing for details.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 20,000 Transaction value ~$164,600 Post-transaction shares 3,381,276 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$28 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($8.23) as of October 20, 2025; Post-transaction value based on SEC Form 4 transaction price ($8.23).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to the typical size of Chief Technology Officer Artur Bergman's historical transactions?

The 20,000-share sale is modestly above the median sell-only transaction size of 17,839 shares for the period from December 18, 2023 to October 20, 2025, but remains within the interquartile range for Bergman's regular selling cadence. In other words, the transaction involved about the same number of shares as Bergman's average trades in recent years.

What percentage of direct holdings did this transaction represent, and how does this relate to historical patterns?

The sale represented approximately 0.59% of Bergman's direct holdings as of October 20, 2025, which is higher than the recent median of 0.44% per sell transaction, reflecting a slightly larger allocation of shares relative to his remaining capacity.

What proportion of total ownership does Bergman retain following this transaction?

Following the sale on October 20, 2025, Bergman holds 3,381,276 shares directly, which equates to 2.29% of Fastly's outstanding shares as of the latest SEC data.

Was this sale executed under a prearranged trading plan, and what entities are involved in the reported ownership?

Yes, this trade was performed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, arranged on June 3, 2025. These prearranged trades are often part of executive compensation packages, allowing company insiders to monetize their stock holdings without raising questions about unfair trading based on non-public information.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $570.97 million Net income (TTM) ($147.59 million) Employees 1,100 1-year price change 14.42%

Company snapshot

Fastly offers an edge cloud platform providing application delivery, security solutions, edge computing, and streaming services for digital experiences.

Provides programmable infrastructure-as-a-service offerings.

Serves organizations in digital publishing, media, technology, online retail, travel, hospitality, and financial services sectors.

Fastly is a technology company specializing in edge cloud infrastructure, enabling rapid, secure, and scalable delivery of digital content and applications. The company leverages a global network to provide low-latency, programmable solutions for demanding enterprise clients. Fastly's strategy focuses on innovation in edge computing and security to maintain a competitive position in the evolving application delivery market.

Foolish take

This is business as usual, as Bergman simply continued to execute the trading plan he set up in June. This transaction should not be seen as a sign of weakness in the business, or of Bergman losing faith in the business plan. He's just cashing another paycheck in a stock-based compensation format.

Seen from an outsider's perspective, Fastly is a richly valued but unprofitable growth stock. The company doubled its annual sales over the last 4 years. The content delivery and edge computing specialist enjoys strong demand for its network security and edge computing services.

At the same time, Fastly is operating under a freshly installed management team, led by former chief product officer Kip Compton. Former CEO Todd Nightingale moved to the COO role at a much larger company, networking equipment maker Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). The separation was amicable and Fastly will release its first quarterly report under Compton next week.

Investors should keep an eye on the upcoming quarterly report for insight into how the new leadership is executing Fastly’s strategy. While executive stock sales can catch attention, Bergman's transaction appears routine and does not signal any underlying issues with the company’s direction or growth prospects.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities by an insider on a public exchange, not through private or prearranged transactions.

SEC Form 4: A required filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares bought or sold at each price.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Prearranged trading plan: A formal plan (often under Rule 10b5-1) allowing insiders to sell shares on a predetermined schedule.

Edge cloud platform: A network infrastructure that delivers computing resources and services closer to end users for faster performance.

Programmable infrastructure-as-a-service: Cloud services allowing customers to customize and control computing resources via software.

Interquartile range: The range between the 25th and 75th percentiles, showing the middle spread of a data set.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Anders Bylund has positions in Fastly. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks and Fastly. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

