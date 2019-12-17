US Markets

Chief spokeswoman for Canada's Trudeau to join Microsoft

David Ljunggren Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Kate Purchase, the chief spokeswoman for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said on Tuesday she was leaving her job to work for Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella.

Purchase is the latest in a string of senior officials to leave Trudeau's office following an October election where the ruling Liberals lost their parliamentary majority.

In an email, she said she would be working as a senior director in Nadella's office to boost Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft "through communications and other vehicles." She did not give further details.

