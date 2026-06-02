Chief Risk Officer Sells 11,250 Shares of Regional Insurer, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Larson exercised and sold 11,250 common shares on May 26, 2026 for proceeds of approximately $209,000 at around $18.56 per share.

The transaction represented 100.00% of his direct common share holdings, reducing his direct and indirect ownership of common shares to zero post-sale.

The disposition was executed via direct holdings and stemmed from the exercise of vested stock options, with no indirect entities involved.

Larson retains 11,498 stock options (direct), which can be converted to common stock, maintaining potential economic exposure despite zero direct share holdings.

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Slide Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:SLDE) Chief Risk Officer Matthew Paul Larson exercised 11,250 stock options and immediately sold the resulting common shares for total proceeds of approximately $209,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 11,250 Transaction value $208,800.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($18.56); post-transaction value is $0.00 since all shares were sold as of May 26, 2026.

Key questions

What was the mechanism and context for this transaction?

The event involved exercising 11,250 vested stock options, followed immediately by the sale of the underlying common shares on the open market.

The event involved exercising 11,250 vested stock options, followed immediately by the sale of the underlying common shares on the open market. How did the transaction affect Larson’s ownership?

The sale represented 100.00% of his direct common share position, bringing his direct and indirect common share holdings to zero after the transaction, though he continues to hold 11,498 options that could be exercised for additional shares in the future.

The sale represented 100.00% of his direct common share position, bringing his direct and indirect common share holdings to zero after the transaction, though he continues to hold 11,498 options that could be exercised for additional shares in the future. Is this activity consistent with prior trading patterns?

Since April, Larson’s filings reflect a systematic reduction in direct holdings, with this final transaction matching his remaining share capacity. Recent filings show that all trades were administrative (option-related) and sized in line with capacity constraints.

Since April, Larson’s filings reflect a systematic reduction in direct holdings, with this final transaction matching his remaining share capacity. Recent filings show that all trades were administrative (option-related) and sized in line with capacity constraints. What is the current value of his remaining economic interest?

Post-sale, Larson has no direct or indirect common share ownership as of May 27, 2026; his remaining economic interest is maintained through option awards, which align with potential future share price performance.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $2.07 billion Stock price (as of May 26, 2026) $18.03 Employees 392 Headquarters Tampa, FL Industry Insurance - Property & Casualty

Company snapshot

Provides property and casualty insurance products, primarily underwriting single-family and condominium policies.

Operates as a holding company with a focus on the U.S. residential insurance market.

Serves homeowners and condominium owners seeking coverage for residential properties.

Slide Insurance Holdings is a property and casualty insurance holding company based in Tampa, Florida. Through its subsidiaries, it focuses on underwriting and managing residential property insurance risks in the United States.

What this transaction means for investors

According to a recent SEC filing, Chief Risk Officer Matthew Paul Larson of Slide Insurance Holdings (SLDE) has sold 11,250 shares of SLDE, valued at approximately $209,000. Here are a few key takeaways for investors.

First of all, SLDE is a relatively new public company. It debuted via an initial public offering less than one year ago on June 18, 2025. Since its debut, shares have generated a total return of about 5%. That’s significantly below the S&P 500’s performance over the same period. The benchmark index has generated a total return of over 28%.

SLDE operates in the property and casualty insurance market, primarily in Florida, and is expanding its business into California.

SLDE’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio now stands at 4.9x, which is low compared to the overall market and the insurance sector more broadly. That, along with the company’s 38% year-over-year revenue growth, might make SLDE appealing to investors seeking out exposure to the insurance sector.

All that said, insurers, particularly those with large regional exposure to hurricane-prone areas — like Florida — carry risk. In turn, SLDE stock is not an appropriate match for every investor or portfolio.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.