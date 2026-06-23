Chief Payments Officer Sells 54,000 Flywire Shares for $827,000

Key Points

54,543 shares sold directly on June 15, 2026, for a transaction value of ~$827,000 at a weighted average price of around $15.15 per share.

The sale represented 9.76% of Mohit Kansal’s direct holdings, reducing his direct position from 558,863 to 504,320 shares.

All shares sold were held directly; there were no indirect transactions or derivative exercises, and no change to indirect or option-based holdings.

Kansal retains 504,320 shares directly following the transaction; the sale cadence is consistent with prior activity.

10 stocks we like better than Flywire ›

Chief Payments Officer Mohit Kansal reported the sale of a portion of his stake in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) in an open-market transaction,, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 54,543 Transaction value $827,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 504,320 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.72 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($15.15); post-transaction value based on June 15, 2026 market close ($15.15).

Key questions

How material was this sale relative to Kansal’s prior disposition activity?

This transaction is the largest single sale by Kansal on record, representing 9.8% of his direct ownership, compared to the previous sale of 16,101 shares (2.8%) in May 2026; the increase in size is a function of remaining share capacity following prior sales.

This transaction is the largest single sale by Kansal on record, representing 9.8% of his direct ownership, compared to the previous sale of 16,101 shares (2.8%) in May 2026; the increase in size is a function of remaining share capacity following prior sales. What is the current market context for Flywire shares?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of around $15.15 per share, near the June 15, 2026, close of $15.31; Flywire has appreciated 43% over the past year as of the transaction date.

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of around $15.15 per share, near the June 15, 2026, close of $15.31; Flywire has appreciated 43% over the past year as of the transaction date. Does Kansal retain a substantial ownership position after this sale?

Following the transaction, Kansal directly holds 504,320 shares (0.41% of shares outstanding) and maintains his entire position in Voting Common Stock, which is convertible to Common Stock, preserving meaningful alignment with shareholders.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/15/26) $15.15 Market capitalization $1.89 billion Revenue (TTM) $677.69 million Net income (TTM) $30.18 million

* 1-year performance metrics use June 15, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a global payment processing platform serving education, healthcare, travel, and B2B sectors, with integrated support for multiple currencies and payment methods.

Generates revenue through transaction fees and value-added software solutions that facilitate cross-border and domestic payments for institutional clients.

Primary customers include universities, hospitals, travel companies, and corporate enterprises requiring secure, efficient, and flexible payment solutions.

Flywire Corporation is a leading provider of payment technology and software solutions, enabling seamless transactions for institutional clients across diverse industries and geographies. The company leverages a proprietary platform with direct integrations to major alternative payment providers, supporting complex, multi-currency transactions. Its global reach and sector-focused approach provide competitive differentiation in the information technology services market.

What this transaction means for investors

Since SEC filings never reveal why an executive sells shares, investors are often left to wonder about the rationale for the transaction. Although we do not know why Kansal chose to sell some shares, this sale likely should not concern investors.

For one, he joined the company 10 years ago, an indication of his confidence in the company. Another reason is the size of the transaction. As previously mentioned, Kansal sold just 9.8% of his shares in the fintech stock, and the value of his remaining shares is approximately $7.72 million, another indication of confidence in the company.

However, Kansal has exercised tremendous patience with the company, and the 43% gain in the stock price over the previous year came after the stock still sells at a discount of more than 70% from its 2021 high.

Still, the company has turned profitable, which makes its 66 P/E ratio more understandable. Moreover, given its 15 P/E ratio, the stock is arguably inexpensive at these levels. Those factors make it likely Kansal sold shares for personal reasons instead of concerns about the fundamentals of Flywire stock.

Should you buy stock in Flywire right now?

Before you buy stock in Flywire, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Flywire wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.