Chief Operating Officer Sells 20,000 Bandwidth Inc. Shares for $1 Million

Key Points

20,000 shares directly sold for an aggregate ~$1.04 million, based on a weighted average price of $52.13 per share.

The transaction represented 20.74% of Agarwal's direct holdings, reducing his direct stake from 96,414 to 76,414 shares.

All shares were disposed directly; Agarwal reported no indirect ownership or derivative activity in this filing.

10 stocks we like better than Bandwidth ›

Devesh Agarwal, Chief Operating Officer of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND), reported the sale of 20,000 shares of common stock through multiple open-market transactions on May 13 and May 14, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 20,000 Transaction value ~$1.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 76,414 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$4.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($52.13); post-transaction value calculated using the same price per share ($52.13) as of May 14, 2026.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Agarwal's historical trading activity?

This is Agarwal's second open-market sale in the past twelve months, aligning with a sell-only average size of 17,500 shares per event, and reflects a cadence consistent with recent sell-side portfolio management.

This is Agarwal's second open-market sale in the past twelve months, aligning with a sell-only average size of 17,500 shares per event, and reflects a cadence consistent with recent sell-side portfolio management. What was the market context for this transaction?

The sales were executed at a weighted average price of around $52.13 per share, with Bandwidth Inc. shares closing at $52.10 on May 14, 2026; the stock had appreciated 273.24% over the prior year as of the transaction date.

The sales were executed at a weighted average price of around $52.13 per share, with Bandwidth Inc. shares closing at $52.10 on May 14, 2026; the stock had appreciated 273.24% over the prior year as of the transaction date. What is the impact on Agarwal's ownership and available liquidity?

Direct ownership was reduced by 20.74% in this filing, leaving Agarwal with 76,414 Common Stock shares.

Direct ownership was reduced by 20.74% in this filing, leaving Agarwal with 76,414 Common Stock shares. Did the transaction involve derivative securities or indirect holdings?

No derivative exercises or indirect entity dispositions were reported; all shares traded were directly held Common Stock.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-05-14) $52.13 Market capitalization $1.66 billion Revenue (TTM) $788.36 million 1-year price change 257%

* 1-year performance calculated using May 14th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides cloud-based communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS), including voice, messaging, SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted VoIP services.

Serves large enterprises, communications service providers, conferencing and contact center operators, SMBs, and emerging technology companies.

Bandwidth Inc. operates at scale within the software infrastructure sector, delivering cloud-based communications services to a broad enterprise client base. The company’s strategy centers on enabling customers to efficiently build and scale voice and messaging capabilities within their own products and workflows.

What this transaction means for investors

Although SEC filings do not reveal why an executive chooses to sell a given stock, COO Devesh Agarwal’s sale of Bandwidth Inc. stock is more than likely a profit-taking move.

Although the stock has risen by nearly 260% over the last year, virtually all of that gain occurred after a blowout earnings report for the first quarter of 2026, which the company released on April 30, leading to a sudden increase in shareholder value.

Investor excitement has increased as the company turned its focus to acting as an infrastructure platform for AI voice agents. The move prompted Salesforce to select Bandwidth as its infrastructure provider for its Agentforce Contact Center. Additionally, the 20% yearly revenue increase in Q1, which was well above the 1% annual gain in 2025, is likely the result of this recent AI pivot.

Moreover, investors should note that Agarwal sold approximately 21% of his holdings. Since he kept about 79% of its shares, it is more than likely that the COO continues to believe in Bandwidth’s future. Amid the sudden surge in the stock, those remaining shares should position Agarwal to further benefit as more investors take an interest in this emerging AI stock.

Should you buy stock in Bandwidth right now?

Before you buy stock in Bandwidth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bandwidth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $462,983!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,375,447!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 995% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 212% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce. The Motley Fool recommends Bandwidth. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.