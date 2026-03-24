Chief Operating Officer Sells 10,938 Ouster Shares for $256,000

Key Points

10,938 shares were sold directly on March 12, 2026, generating a transaction value of ~$256,000 based on the weighted average price of around $23.43 per share.

The transaction reduced direct holdings by 3.25%, with post-sale direct ownership at 325,250 shares.

All trading was conducted via direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative securities were involved.

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Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST), a lidar technology provider for robotics and vehicles, saw an insider sale following a year of substantial share price gains. Darien Spencer, Chief Operating Officer of Ouster, disclosed the transaction on March 12, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,938 Transaction value $256,307.97 Post-transaction shares (direct) 325,250 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$7.34 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($23.43); post-transaction value based on March 12, 2026 market close ($22.56).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to the executive's historical trading cadence?

The 10,938-share sale is larger than the historical median insider sale of 4,167 shares during the recent period (September 2024 to March 2026), but within the observed range and consistent with past activity.

The 10,938-share sale is larger than the historical median insider sale of 4,167 shares during the recent period (September 2024 to March 2026), but within the observed range and consistent with past activity. What proportion of the executive's direct holdings was affected by this transaction?

This transaction represented 3.25% of Darien Spencer's direct ownership immediately before the sale, which is above the recent median of 1.09% per sale but reflects the available share base after prior dispositions.

This transaction represented 3.25% of Darien Spencer's direct ownership immediately before the sale, which is above the recent median of 1.09% per sale but reflects the available share base after prior dispositions. Did the sale involve any indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No; all shares traded in this filing were held and disposed of directly, with no indirect entities or derivative instruments involved.

No; all shares traded in this filing were held and disposed of directly, with no indirect entities or derivative instruments involved. Does the transaction signal a shift in the executive's exposure or strategy?

The executive retains a direct stake valued at approximately $7.34 million as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 12, 2026) $22.56 Market capitalization $1.42 billion Revenue (TTM) $169.38 million 1-year price change 201.60%

* 1-year price change calculated using March 12, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Ouster designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors, including the OS scanning sensor and DF solid-state flash sensor, as well as enabling software for 3D vision applications.

The company generates revenue by selling lidar hardware and software solutions to customers in robotics, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and infrastructure monitoring.

Primary customers include manufacturers and integrators in the automotive, robotics, and industrial sectors seeking advanced sensing and perception technologies.

Ouster is a technology company specializing in high-performance lidar systems, headquartered in San Francisco. With a focus on scalable, digital lidar solutions, the company aims to address the growing demand for reliable 3D sensing across mobility and industrial automation markets. Its competitive edge lies in the combination of advanced sensor technology and a diversified customer base spanning multiple industries.

What this transaction means for investors

Insider transactions tend to attract investor attention as they might add to uncertainty surrounding a stock. SEC filings do not address why an insider sells, adding to the mystery.

Nonetheless, Darien Spencer’s sale of some of his shares of this tech stock should probably not concern investors. As previously mentioned, it made up only 3.25% of his total holdings, making it unlikely the sale represents a loss of confidence in Ouster or its stock.

Additionally, Ouster designs sensors used in robotics, autonomous vehicles, and other applications. Given the rising importance of AI, demand for such products is likely to increase in the coming years.

Its revenues confirm this higher demand. In 2025, its $169 million in total revenue increased by 52% yearly. Moreover, even though it lost $60 million last year, that was an improvement over the $97 million loss in 2024. Additionally, its spending on operating expenses likely means it is prioritizing the future, which could help the stock in the long run.

Ultimately, given the aforementioned 201.6% gain in the stock price over the last year, Spencer’s sale was more likely an act of modest profit-taking than something that would reflect on the state of Ouster as a company. That indicates that Ouster bulls should probably stay the course in this stock.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.