Chief Operating Officer Of Global Partners Sold $481K In Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on June 26, by Mark Romaine, Chief Operating Officer at Global Partners (NYSE:GLP), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Romaine executed a sale of 9,000 shares of Global Partners with a total value of $481,949.

Global Partners's shares are actively trading at $52.98, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Friday's morning session.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a limited partnership that acts as a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is mainly engaged in purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. The company owns and operates and control terminal networks of refined petroleum products and renewable fuels in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Vermont, and other places. It distributes gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments i.e. Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations and Commercial. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Breaking Down Global Partners's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Global Partners's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 5.56% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Global Partners's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.37.

Debt Management: Global Partners's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.09. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 16.87 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.1 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.28, Global Partners demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

