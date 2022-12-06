Chief of South Korea's SK Group told to transfer property of $51 mln in divorce

SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A South Korean court ordered the chairman of No. 2 conglomerate SK Group to transfer 66.5 billion won ($50.68 million) in a division of property, as part of a divorce ruling on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear if the transfer by Chairman Chey Tae-won would include stock in the group's holding company, SK Inc 034730.KS.

Kim Hyeon-jung, a judge of the Seoul Family Court, said the estranged wife, Roh Soh-yeong, would also receive alimony of 100 million won.

Chey holds 17.5% of SK Inc, the company's regulatory filings show, with a value of 2.7 trillion won at Monday's closing price.

Legal representatives of Chey and Roh did not have any immediate comment. The law provides for appeal of the ruling.

