Chief Lending Officer Rick Jackson Just Bought 4.8% More Shares In Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Chief Lending Officer, Rick Jackson, recently bought US$63k worth of stock, for US$8.98 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 4.8%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Capitol Federal Financial

Notably, that recent purchase by Rick Jackson is the biggest insider purchase of Capitol Federal Financial shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$9.20. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Capitol Federal Financial share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 14.59k shares worth US$146k. On the other hand they divested 2.69k shares, for US$33k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Capitol Federal Financial insiders. They paid about US$10.01 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:CFFN Insider Trading Volume September 10th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Capitol Federal Financial

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.9% of Capitol Federal Financial shares, worth about US$24m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Capitol Federal Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Capitol Federal Financial shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Capitol Federal Financial (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

