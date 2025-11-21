Chief Legal and Admin Officer of Pathward Financial Sells Nearly Half Her Stock Holding

Key Points

Nadia Dombrowski sold approximately 43% of her total holdings in Pathward Financial, where she is the chief legal and administrative officer.

The regional bank reported lackluster fiscal 2025 results, with non-performing loans growing sharply over the previous 12 months.

The stock has been quite volatile this year, and is down 18% since early July.

On October 24, 2025, Nadia Dombrowski, Chief Legal and Admin Officer at Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH), disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing the open-market sale of 5,000 shares, for a transaction value of approximately $357,300.

The transaction reduced her direct holdings to 6,528 shares.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 5,000 Transaction value ~$357,300 Post-transaction shares 6,528 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$441,490

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($71.46); post-transaction value based on November 20, 2025 market close ($67.63).

Key questions

What proportion of Nadia Dombrowski's direct equity stake was sold in this transaction?

This sale represented 43.4% of her direct holdings at the time, reducing her position from 11,528 shares to 6,528 shares.

How does the sale compare to the insider's historical trading activity?

This is Dombrowski's only open-market sale in the available record, as all prior transactions over the past two years have comprised administrative adjustments or awards, rather than discretionary sales.

What is the market context for this transaction?

Pathward shares were priced at around $71.46 per share in the transaction. The one-year total return for Pathward Financial that day (October 24, 2025) was 4.46%.

What is the remaining value of Dombrowski's direct equity stake?

Following this sale, her direct holdings are valued at approximately $441,490, as of market close on November 20, 2025.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Nov. 20, 2025) $67.63 Revenue (TTM) $617.0 million Net income (TTM) $185.6 million Dividend yield 0.27%

Company snapshot

Pathward Financial offers a diversified portfolio of banking products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial finance solutions, prepaid cards, and consumer credit products.

It operates as a regional bank with a focus on specialized financial services, leveraging a diversified product suite to serve both commercial and consumer segments. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based bank serves a broad range of commercial clients, consumers, and partners in the financial services and payments industries across the United States.

The bank generates revenue primarily through interest income, fees from commercial and consumer lending, payment processing, tax refund-transfer services, and sponsorship of merchant acquiring and ATM networks.

Foolish take

Looking back over the past 10 years, Pathward Financial stock has soared 342%, at an annual average rate of 16.3%, outperforming the S&P 500's average returns of 12.1% during the same period.

Nevertheless, over the last 12 months, things haven't been looking so rosy. Shares were quite volatile in the first half of this year, resulting in no net gains. However, since July, the stock has shed nearly 18% of its value.

Pathward's return on equity (ROE), a key metric for banks, peaked early in 2024 and has remained stagnant ever since.

The bank's primary area of weakness this year has been the growth in its non-performing loans, which rose sharply to 2.05% of its loan portfolio for fiscal 2025 (ended Sep. 30), from just 0.87% a year before. However, management emphasized that many of these loans are well-collateralized.

Moreover, profit margins took a hit after management decided to sell a significant part of the bank's held-for-investment consumer loan portfolio. While a temporary blow to the bottom line, this transaction should eventually provide ample liquidity for the business over the longer term.

Ms. Dombrowski's stock sale comes a couple of days after Pathward announced the fiscal 2025 results, which is usually part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan in a designated window for the company's executives.

Still, an executive parting with nearly half her total stock rewards when the share price has been falling isn't something that evokes confidence in investors.

Right now, it's a wait-and-watch situation for Pathward's business, and investors should closely watch the business inflecting before buying more shares.

Glossary

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private or pre-arranged transactions.

Insider: A company executive, director, or major shareholder with access to non-public company information.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or indirect accounts.

Administrative adjustments: Changes to share ownership due to company actions, not discretionary buying or selling.

Discretionary selling: The voluntary sale of shares by an insider, not required by company policy or other obligations.

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades in a company's securities.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, weighted by the number of shares in each transaction.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend payments as a percentage of the stock's current price.

Merchant acquiring: Services that enable businesses to accept credit and debit card payments from customers.

ATM networks: Systems connecting automated teller machines for cash withdrawals, deposits, and other banking services.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Isac Simon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

