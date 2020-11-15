Chief Innovation Officer Andreas Busch Just Bought 96% More Shares In Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Investors who take an interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) should definitely note that the Chief Innovation Officer, Andreas Busch, recently paid US$2.53 per share to buy US$316k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 96%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cyclerion Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Andreas Busch was the biggest purchase of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$2.83 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Cyclerion Therapeutics insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Andreas Busch was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:CYCN Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Insider Ownership of Cyclerion Therapeutics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$3.3m worth of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock, about 3.4% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cyclerion Therapeutics Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cyclerion Therapeutics. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Cyclerion Therapeutics you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

