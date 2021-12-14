Chief Information Officer Jason Medeiros Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL)

We wouldn't blame American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jason Medeiros, the Chief Information Officer recently netted about US$644k selling shares at an average price of US$6.44. Probably the most concerning element of the whole transaction is that the disposal amounted to 68% of their entire holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Well

The insider, Keith Anderson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.9m worth of shares at a price of US$26.43 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$6.16. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in American Well didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AMWL Insider Trading Volume December 14th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does American Well Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Well insiders own about US$245m worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The American Well Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold American Well shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of American Well.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.