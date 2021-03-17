Chief Financial Officer Moina Banerjee Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

We'd be surprised if JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Financial Officer, Moina Banerjee, recently sold US$163k worth of stock at US$32.69 per share. In particular, we note that the sale equated to a 100% reduction in their position size, which doesn't exactly instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JBG SMITH Properties

The Non-Executive Vice Chairman Robert Stewart made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$27.67 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$32.86 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 66.50k shares worth US$1.8m. But insiders sold 5.00k shares worth US$163k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by JBG SMITH Properties insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:JBGS Insider Trading Volume March 17th 2021

Does JBG SMITH Properties Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.3% of JBG SMITH Properties shares, worth about US$64m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The JBG SMITH Properties Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought JBG SMITH Properties stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for JBG SMITH Properties you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

