Chief Financial Officer Mark Skonieczny Just Bought 8.5% More Shares In REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Investors who take an interest in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) should definitely note that the Chief Financial Officer, Mark Skonieczny, recently paid US$9.09 per share to buy US$136k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 8.5%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At REV Group

The Chairman of the Board Paul Bamatter made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$211k worth of shares at a price of US$4.34 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$9.13. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While REV Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around US$5.11. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:REVG Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2021

Insider Ownership of REV Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that REV Group insiders own 4.8% of the company, worth about US$28m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The REV Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest REV Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with REV Group (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

