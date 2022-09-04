Chief Financial Officer Gina Mastantuono Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Some ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Financial Officer, Gina Mastantuono, recently sold a substantial US$1.9m worth of stock at a price of US$439 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 50%, which is notable but not too bad.

ServiceNow Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Operating Officer, Chirantan Desai, sold US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$479 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$435. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, ServiceNow insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:NOW Insider Trading Volume September 4th 2022

Insider Ownership Of ServiceNow

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that ServiceNow insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$216m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ServiceNow Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought ServiceNow stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that ServiceNow is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - ServiceNow has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

