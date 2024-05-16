Chief Executive Officer Of Core Molding Technologies Sold $398K In Stock

On May 15, a recent SEC filing unveiled that DAVID DUVALL, Chief Executive Officer at Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) made an insider sell.

What Happened: DUVALL opted to sell 19,713 shares of Core Molding Technologies, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $398,052.

As of Thursday morning, Core Molding Technologies shares are down by 0.61%, currently priced at $19.65.

Discovering Core Molding Technologies: A Closer Look

Core Molding Technologies Inc operates in the engineered materials market as one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. It produces and sells molded products for varied markets, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, automobiles, power sports, construction and agriculture, building products, and other industrial markets. The processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (SMC), resin transfer molding (RTM), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (D-LFT) and structural foam, and structural web injection molding (SIM). It operates operates in Columbus, Ohio; Gaffney, South Carolina; Winona, Minnesota; Matamoros and Escobedo, Mexico; and Cobourg, Ontario, Canada.

A Deep Dive into Core Molding Technologies's Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Core Molding Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -21.47% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 17.03%, suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Core Molding Technologies's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.43.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 9.5 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Core Molding Technologies's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.52 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Core Molding Technologies's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Core Molding Technologies's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 4.63, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Core Molding Technologies's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.