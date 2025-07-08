Chief Executive Officer Of MSC Industrial Direct Co Sold $178K In Stock

On July 7, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Erik Gershwind, Chief Executive Officer at MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) made an insider sell.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Gershwind sold 2,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total transaction value is $178,778.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows MSC Industrial Direct Co shares down by 0.0%, trading at $89.38.

Discovering MSC Industrial Direct Co: A Closer Look

Founded in 1941, MSC Industrial Direct originally manufactured and sold cutting tools to metalworking shops in New York. Through a series of acquisitions and organic expansions, MSC has grown into an industrial distribution powerhouse with a focus on specialized metalworking products and services. The firm also distributes a wide breadth of maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) supplies. MSC primarily operates within North America where it derives over 95% of its revenue.

MSC Industrial Direct Co's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining MSC Industrial Direct Co's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 May, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 40.96% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, MSC Industrial Direct Co exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.02.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: MSC Industrial Direct Co's P/E ratio of 25.25 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 1.34 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): MSC Industrial Direct Co's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 14.48, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of MSC Industrial Direct Co's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSM

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Loop Capital Maintains Hold Hold Jul 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MSM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.