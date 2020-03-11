World Markets

Chief executive of South Africa's MTN to step down in March next year

Contributor
Nqobile Dludla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Africa's largest mobile network by subscribers, MTN Group Ltd, said on Wednesday its group chief executive, Rob Shuter, would step down from his role in March 2021, at the end of a fixed four-year contract.

JOHANNESBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - Africa's largest mobile network by subscribers, MTN Group Ltd MTNJ.J, said on Wednesday its group chief executive, Rob Shuter, would step down from his role in March 2021, at the end of a fixed four-year contract.

"The board, led by the chairman, will manage the succession process and expects to conclude this during the year, thus enabling a seamless handover," the firm said in the statement of its full-year results.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27115952816; Reuters Messaging: nqobile.dludla.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular