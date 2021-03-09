Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Foyle Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

We wouldn't blame American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jennifer Foyle, the Chief Creative Officer recently netted about US$872k selling shares at an average price of US$27.92. That sale reduced their total holding by 26% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

American Eagle Outfitters Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Jennifer Foyle was the biggest sale of American Eagle Outfitters shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$28.92). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 26% of Jennifer Foyle's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of American Eagle Outfitters shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AEO Insider Trading Volume March 10th 2021

I will like American Eagle Outfitters better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does American Eagle Outfitters Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that American Eagle Outfitters insiders own 6.6% of the company, worth about US$317m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The American Eagle Outfitters Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold American Eagle Outfitters shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of American Eagle Outfitters.

But note: American Eagle Outfitters may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

