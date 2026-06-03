Chief Commercial Officer Sells 143,000 Shares of Herbalife for $1.9 Million

Key Points

142,919 shares sold directly for a total of ~$1.93 million, based on a weighted average price of $13.52 per share on May 11 and May 12, 2026.

The transaction represented 79.60% of Lamberti's direct holdings, reducing his direct stake from 179,543 to 36,624 shares.

No indirect or derivative involvement; all shares sold were directly owned common stock.

This is Lamberti's only open-market sale since at least August 2023, accounting for the entirety of his net share disposals during the period, with remaining capacity now limited.

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Frank Lamberti, Chief Commercial Officer of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF), reported the direct sale of 142,919 common shares across two transactions on May 11 and May 12, 2026, for a total estimated value of ~$1.93 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 142,919 Transaction value ~$1.93 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 36,624 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$499K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($13.52); post-transaction value based on May 12, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

What proportion of Lamberti's direct equity position was sold in this transaction?

This sale accounted for 79.60% of his direct holdings, reducing the position from 179,543 shares to 36,624 shares.

This sale accounted for 79.60% of his direct holdings, reducing the position from 179,543 shares to 36,624 shares. Was this activity linked to any derivative exercise, indirect holdings, or affiliated entities?

No; the disposition involved only directly held common shares, with no options exercised and no shares held through trusts, LLCs, or other entities after the transaction.

No; the disposition involved only directly held common shares, with no options exercised and no shares held through trusts, LLCs, or other entities after the transaction. How does this compare to Lamberti's historical trading activity in Herbalife?

This is the sole open-market sale by Lamberti since at least August 2023; prior filings were administrative (grant/withholding) events with no change to net holdings.

This is the sole open-market sale by Lamberti since at least August 2023; prior filings were administrative (grant/withholding) events with no change to net holdings. What is the context for timing and remaining capacity?

The transaction occurred after an 93.06% one-year price increase (as of May 12, 2026), and with just 20.4% of his pre-sale shares remaining, further large-volume sales would require additional vesting or grants.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $5.13 billion Net income (TTM) $239.80 million Price (as of market close 5/12/26) $13.52 1-year price change 93.06%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 12th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers a portfolio of nutrition products, including meal replacements, protein shakes, dietary supplements, energy drinks, and personal care items, with weight management and targeted nutrition as primary revenue drivers.

Operates a direct-selling business model, distributing products primarily through independent service providers and sales representatives, complemented by company-operated retail platforms.

Targets health-conscious consumers seeking nutrition, wellness, and weight management solutions across North America, Latin America, EMEA, China, and Asia Pacific regions.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a global nutrition company with a broad geographic footprint and a focus on science-based products for weight management and wellness. The company leverages a direct-selling model, enabling scalable distribution and strong engagement with end consumers. Herbalife's strategy centers on product innovation and expanding its network of independent distributors to maintain competitive advantage in the consumer nutrition sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Lamberti’s sale of Herbalife stock comes after the first significant rebound in the stock since the end of the pandemic. The stock had struggled post-pandemic amid declining sales, leading to a decline of more than 70% over the last five years.

Herbalife stock continues to trade at a considerable discount to those highs earlier in the decade. Nonetheless, the stock rebounded by 93.06% over the previous year amid recovering sales growth. In the first quarter of 2026, net sales rebounded by 8%, well above the 1% gain in 2025.

Although the filing does not reveal why Lamberti sold shares, the fact that he sold 79.6% of his direct holdings may be a cause for concern among investors.

This does not mean the rally has come to an end. Moreover, it sells at a P/E ratio of 6, a low level even when considering that its P/E ratio was 14 five years ago. Still, considering that Herbalife stock has pulled back since Lamberti sold shares, investors have to wonder whether the recent pullback in the consumer discretionary stock will continue.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.