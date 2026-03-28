The Chief Commercial Officer of Liquidia (LQDA) Sold 80,000 Shares for $2.8M

Key Points

Scott Moomaw sold 80,000 shares of common stock for a transaction value of approximately ~$2.83 million on March 9, 2026.

The transaction represented 29.74% of his direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 188,954 shares after the sale.

This activity involved exercising options and immediately selling the resulting shares; no indirect holdings or gifts were reported.

Moomaw retains 25,300 incentive stock options (other class), which can be converted to common stock, maintaining ali continuing potential ownership position.

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Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Chief Commercial Officer Scott Moomaw reported the exercise and immediate sale of 80,000 shares of common stock, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 80,000 Transaction value ~$2.8 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 188,954 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$6.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($35.32); post-transaction value based on March 9, 2026, price ($35.32).

Key questions

How does the sale size compare to Moomaw's recent trading history?

The 80,000-share sale is materially larger than his recent median sell transaction of 4,848.5 shares since January 2025, reflecting a single trade that accounts for a significant portion of his remaining capacity rather than a shift in ongoing cadence.

The 80,000-share sale is materially larger than his recent median sell transaction of 4,848.5 shares since January 2025, reflecting a single trade that accounts for a significant portion of his remaining capacity rather than a shift in ongoing cadence. What was the structure and rationale behind the transaction?

The filing indicates this was an option exercise with immediate sale, executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in November 2025, consistent with routine liquidity management for vested awards.

The filing indicates this was an option exercise with immediate sale, executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in November 2025, consistent with routine liquidity management for vested awards. What is the impact on Moomaw's remaining position and potential future sales?

Direct common stock holdings declined by 29.74% to 188,954 shares, while 25,300 stock options remain outstanding and could be exercised for additional shares, supporting continued alignment with shareholders.

Direct common stock holdings declined by 29.74% to 188,954 shares, while 25,300 stock options remain outstanding and could be exercised for additional shares, supporting continued alignment with shareholders. What is the market context for this transaction?

The sale took place with Liquidia shares priced at around $35.32, following a 159.4% one-year total return as of March 9, 2026, and leaves Moomaw with a post-sale direct equity position valued at approximately ~$6.8 million.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 9, 2026) $35.32 Market capitalization $3.19 billion Revenue (TTM) $158.32 million 1-year price change N/A

* 1-year price change calculated using March 9, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Products and services include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension, and the distribution of generic treprostinil injection in the United States.

The company generates revenue through the development, manufacture, and commercialization of proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products targeting unmet medical needs.

Primary customers are healthcare providers and institutions treating patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension and related conditions.

Liquidia is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and serious conditions, with a strategic emphasis on pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company leverages proprietary drug formulation technologies to address unmet patient needs and expand its portfolio. Liquidia's competitive edge lies in its ability to innovate within the inhaled therapeutics market and efficiently bring new treatments to commercialization.

What this transaction means for investors

Finding new ways to administer an old pulmonary arterial hypertension drug has been a successful strategy for Liquidia. Sales of Yutrepia, an inhalable form of treprostinil that launched in June 2025, soared to $90.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Moomaw’s sale of 80,000 shares isn’t encouraging, but it looks like an insider supplementing their income more than an attempt to exit a bad investment. After all, he reported holding 188,954 shares after completing the transaction.

After many quarters of net losses, Liquidia was able to record an operating profit of $19.8 million in the fourth quarter. That was a huge improvement over the $36.1 million operating loss it reported in the previous year period.

Yutrepia needs to be administered three to five times per day, but the company is developing a longer-lasting version called L606 that encases treprostinil in a liposome, or fat bubble. Management expects enough profit from Yutrepia to continue reporting an operating profit while it develops its next pulmonary arterial hypertension therapy.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.