Chief Accounting Officer Robert Kaiden Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Anyone interested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) should probably be aware that the Chief Accounting Officer, Robert Kaiden, recently divested US$487k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$40.67 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 43% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Twitter

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Financial Officer, Ned Segal, for US$699k worth of shares, at about US$40.58 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$43.12). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 5.5% of Ned Segal's stake.

Insiders in Twitter didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:TWTR Insider Trading Volume November 9th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Twitter insiders own 2.2% of the company, currently worth about US$767m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Twitter Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Twitter. For example - Twitter has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

