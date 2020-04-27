Chico's FAS To Reopen Boutiques In North America

(RTTNews) - Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) said that it will reopen its boutiques in North America starting on May 4.

The company said it will roll out three phases of reopening its boutiques: first, fulfillment of national orders through stores using store inventories; second, buy-online-pick up in store including contactless curbside pickup; and third, the introduction of a new shop-by-appointment service for all brands - Chico's, Chico's Off the Rack, White House Black Market, White House Black Market Outlet, and Soma.

Comparable sales for four-week ended February 29, 2020 increased 2.7% compared to last year.

