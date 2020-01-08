Chico's Fas Raises Q4 Outlook, Shares Jump 22%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chico's Fas Inc. (CHS) jumped 22% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer raised its outlook for the fourth quarter, reflecting "continued improvement in business."

Looking forward to the fourth quarter, the company expects total sales and same-store sales to be flat, compared with a previous outlook of a low single-digit decline.

The revised outlook reflects sequential comparable sales improvement at Chico's and White House Black Market, as well as continued strong sales growth at Soma.

The Company expects adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales to be approximately flat to last year's adjusted gross margin of 32.3%, favorable to its previous outlook of down 100 to 150 basis points.

Further, Chico's said Chief Financial Officer Todd Vogensen resigned, effective January 17. The company has appointed Jennifer Ellis, senior vice president of finance, as interim CFO effective February 3.

CHS closed Wednesday's trading at $3.76, down $0.19 or 4.81%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, gained $0.83 or 22.07% in the after-hours trading.

