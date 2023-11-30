News & Insights

Chico's FAS Q3 Profit Retreats

November 30, 2023

(RTTNews) - Chico's FAS (CHS) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.040 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $24.619 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Chico's FAS reported adjusted earnings of $13.017 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $505.126 million from $518.332 million last year.

Chico's FAS earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $5.040 Mln. vs. $24.619 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $505.126 Mln vs. $518.332 Mln last year.

