Chico's FAS Q3 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Chico's FAS (CHS) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.040 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $24.619 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Chico's FAS reported adjusted earnings of $13.017 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $505.126 million from $518.332 million last year.

