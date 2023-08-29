News & Insights

Markets
CHS

Chico's FAS Q2 Earnings Rise, Updates FY23 View

August 29, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS), an apparel retailer, on Tuesday reported higher earnings in the second quarter. However, revenues decreased by 2.4 percent. The company also updated its full year earnings and revenue guidance and issued a third quarter outlook.

Quarterly net earnings increased to $59.3 million or $0.49 per share from $42.0 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Excluding items, earnings were $33.7 million, or $0.28 per share.

However, revenues fell to $545.1 million from $558.7 million the previous year. The comparable sales declined 3 percent from the same period last year, due to a decrease in transaction count.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, the company expects earnings in the range of $0.08 per share to $0.12 per share.

Revenues are expected to be between $505 million and $525 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company is now expecting earnings ranging from $0.87 per share to $0.95 per share compared to the previous range of $0.70 per share to $0.82 per share.

Revenue is now expected to be $2,145 million to $2,175 million, down from $2,175 million to $2,205 million.

On Monday, shares of Chico's closed at $5.12, down 1.54% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.