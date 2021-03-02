Chico's FAS Posts Wider Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $0.68 per share, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share, prior year. The company noted that its fourth quarter net loss included $0.32 per share, in significant after-tax non-cash charges. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.32, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter net sales were $386.2 million compared to $527.1 million, a year ago. The company said this 26.7% decrease reflects a comparable sales decline of 24.9% as well as the impact of 39 net permanent store closures since last year's fourth quarter, partially offset by double-digit growth in digital sales. Analysts expected revenue of $447.6 million, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.