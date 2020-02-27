Chico's FAS Posts Narrower Adj. Loss In Q4; Comps. Up 2.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) reported a fourth quarter adjusted net loss per share of $0.03 compared to a loss of $0.07, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.06, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, net sales were $527.1 million compared to $524.7 million, prior year. Comparable sales were up 2.2%, for the quarter. The company said the comparable sales improvement was driven by higher average dollar sale and an increase in transaction count. Analysts expected revenue of $524.68 million for the quarter.

For the first quarter, the company anticipates a low single-digit increase in total net sales and consolidated comparable sales. For fiscal 2020, the company anticipates a low single-digit increase in total net sales and consolidated comparable sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.