Chico's FAS Partners Walmart GoLocal To Offer Same-Day Delivery - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fashion retailer Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) announced Thursday that its customers across its brand portfolio will, for the first time ever, have the option for online orders from the company's three unique fashion brands -- Chico's, White House Black Market and Soma. All items will be delivered directly to their doorsteps in as little as two hours. This is just in time for the last-minute holiday rush.

This convenient delivery option is made possible by Chico's FAS new delivery service provider, Walmart GoLocal, and launches today in select markets, including Chicago, Illinois, and Fort Myers, Florida, and will expand to other markets in 2022.

Chico's FAS provides clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in their brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer.

Walmart GoLocal adds to Chico's FAS broad delivery capabilities by allowing Chico's FAS brands to expand beyond current ship-to-home offerings for customers in select markets.

Walmart GoLocal is a white-label delivery as a service offering that empowers businesses to grow using Walmart's delivery capabilities and nationwide coverage at competitive pricing.

Walmart GoLocal is an important part of Walmart's overall strategy, which includes diversifying its revenue streams and profit pools with initiatives like Walmart Connect and Walmart Fulfillment Services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.