Chico's FAS Holiday Comps. Up Approx. 31.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) said, for the nine-week holiday period ending January 1, 2022, total net sales grew approximately 30% from last year. Comparable sales for the nine-week holiday period grew approximately 31.5%.

The company has updated its fourth quarter outlook and expects fourth quarter net sales at the low end of the $495 million to $510 million range previously provided. It expects earnings per share at the high end of the previously provided $0.00 to $0.05 range.

Molly Langenstein, Chico's FAS CEO, said: "We expect to report our first profitable year since fiscal 2018 and the best fourth quarter performance since fiscal 2017."

