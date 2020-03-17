Chico's FAS Closes Retail Stores Across North America; Withdraws Outlook

(RTTNews) - Chico's FAS (CHS) said that it has temporarily closed its retail stores across North America for the next two weeks, as part of its effect to reduce the spreading of the Coronavirus. Meanwhile, the company has withdrawn its guidance.

The company said it continues to welcome customers to its online stores.

The company had already taken steps offering remote working arrangements and enhanced safety protocols at their distribution centers and corporate offices.

