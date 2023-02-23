Chico's FAS (CHS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $4.96, marking a -0.8% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing chain had lost 5.48% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Chico's FAS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. On that day, Chico's FAS is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $512 million, up 3.17% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chico's FAS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Chico's FAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Chico's FAS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.33, which means Chico's FAS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

