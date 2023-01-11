Chico's FAS (CHS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $4.61, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing chain had lost 12.57% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23% in that time.

Chico's FAS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Chico's FAS is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $547 million, up 10.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion, which would represent changes of +107.5% and +19.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chico's FAS. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.79% lower. Chico's FAS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chico's FAS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.74.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

