Chico's FAS (CHS) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.62, moving -0.53% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing chain had gained 15.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 15.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.97% in that time.

Chico's FAS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chico's FAS to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $512 million, up 3.17% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chico's FAS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5% lower. Chico's FAS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Chico's FAS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.24.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.