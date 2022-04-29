Chico's FAS (CHS) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $5.30, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.63% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing chain had gained 10.63% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chico's FAS as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Chico's FAS is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 225%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $490.1 million, up 26.33% from the prior-year quarter.

CHS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $2.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15% and +15.54%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chico's FAS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Chico's FAS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chico's FAS has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.54 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.16, which means Chico's FAS is trading at a premium to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

