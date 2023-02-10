Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.12, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chico's FAS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $512 million, up 3.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chico's FAS should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chico's FAS is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Chico's FAS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.79.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

