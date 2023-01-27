Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.19, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had gained 7.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 10.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chico's FAS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $512 million, up 3.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion, which would represent changes of +107.5% and +17.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chico's FAS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.79% lower. Chico's FAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Chico's FAS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.15.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

