Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $4.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had gained 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chico's FAS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Chico's FAS to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $498 million, up 28.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chico's FAS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Chico's FAS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Chico's FAS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.17.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

