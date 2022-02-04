Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $4.40, moving +0.92% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had lost 15.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 11.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Chico's FAS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 113.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $498 million, up 28.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chico's FAS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.67% lower. Chico's FAS is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Chico's FAS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.38, which means Chico's FAS is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.