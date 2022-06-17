Chico's FAS (CHS) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, CHS's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Shares of CHS have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 18.9%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that CHS could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account CHS's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 2 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch CHS for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

