Chico's FAS (CHS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $5.15 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had gained 17.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.87%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chico's FAS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $512 million, up 3.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chico's FAS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chico's FAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chico's FAS has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.42 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.37.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

