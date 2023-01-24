Chico's FAS (CHS) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Chico's FAS (CHS) closed at $5.20 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the clothing chain had gained 4.42% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64% in that time.

Chico's FAS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $512 million, up 3.17% from the year-ago period.

CHS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $2.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +107.5% and +17.68%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chico's FAS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.79% lower within the past month. Chico's FAS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Chico's FAS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.15.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

