Chico's FAS CFO Patrick Guido Resigns; David Oliver To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Patrick Guido has resigned to accept a position at another company.

The company has promoted David Oliver, Senior Vice President - Finance, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, as the new CFO and Chief Accounting Officer, effective June 24, 2023.

CEO and President, Molly Langenstein stated, "We are excited about David's appointment. David was instrumental in stewarding the Company for a year and a half as interim CFO during the early phase of the pandemic. His deep knowledge of Chico's FAS, as well as his impressive financial experience and steady hand, will benefit the Company as we continue to make progress against our long-term strategic plan. Chico's FAS' financial foundation is solid, and we thank PJ for his contributions."

Oliver is currently the Company's Senior Vice President - Finance, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Oliver joined the Company in 2012 and has held multiple leadership roles within the Company.

