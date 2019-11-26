Chico's FAS Backs FY19 Sales Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, specialty retailer Chico's FAS Inc. (CHS) maintained its sales growth guidance for the full-year 2019 to reflect improvements in the business and tariff impact and initiated outlook for the fourth quarter.

For fiscal 2019, the company continues to anticipate a mid-single digit decline in total net sales and consolidated comparable sales.

For the fourth quarter, the company anticipates a low-single digit decline in total net sales and consolidated comparable sales compared to the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter.

For the third quarter, the company reported a comparable sales decline of 2.2 percent, driven by lower average dollar sale, partially offset by an increase in transaction count. This compared to comparable sales decline of 6.8 percent last year.

